The pair of Ram Kapoor and his wife Gautami Kapoor are one of the favorite couples on TV. Ram Kapoor often shares photos with Gautami on social media. Meanwhile, ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain’ actor Ram Kapoor has shared a throwback picture with Gautami. Seeing which the fans are unable to live without praising them.

Ram Kapoor and Gautami tied the knot in 2013 and are now the parents of two children. Ram Kapoor, sharing an old picture with Gautami, wrote – ‘Way back way …’. While Gautami looks very beautiful in a red saree, the black suit is very much on Ram Kapoor.

A fan wrote in praise of both – You reminded me of a temple show at home. Where I saw the two of you together and I fell in love with the pair right away. You both look good together. At the same time, another user wrote – lovely couple. An Insta user wrote – When the Ghar Ek Mandir show started.

This picture of Ram Kapoor has received more than 22 thousand likes so far, while thousands of comments have come. Let us tell you that Ram Kapoor and Gautami fell in love during the shooting of the show ‘Ghar Ek Mandir’. Apart from this, the husband and wife have been seen in TV shows like ‘Ghar Ek Mandir’, ‘Kehta Hai Dil’. Apart from this, both have also played the role of Varun Dhawan’s parents in the film ‘Student of the Year’.

Talking about the workfront, Ram Kapoor has been seen in Taapsee Pannu’s film ‘Thappad’. He played the role of advocate in the film. At the same time, Gautami has appeared in the web series ‘Special Ops’. In the web series, he played the role of Saroj Singh.