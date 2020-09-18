Urmila Matondkar recently accused Kangana Ranaut of calling entire Bollywood a drug addict. After this, Kangana called her a ‘soft porn star’ on National Television. Many people in the film industry expressed displeasure over Kangana’s comment. Now filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has come in support of Urmila. He has praised Urmila with his Twitter handle.

Ram Gopal Varma has written, I will not equate wrong words with anyone, I believe that Urmila Matondkar has proved her versatile talent more by playing complex in films like Rangeela, Satya, Kaun, Bhoot, Ek Hasina Thi .

In an interview, Urmila Matondkar had said that Kangana may not know that Himachal Pradesh is a stronghold of drugs, where she herself is. At the same time, many people, including Jaya Bachchan and Hema Malini, have come in support of the film industry and have lured those who tarnish the image of Bollywood.

In the Sushant Singh Rajput case, Riya Chakraborty has come on the radar of Bollywood Narcotics Control Bureau after drug chats surfaced and arrest. It is being claimed that it can reach many Bollywood syllabus.



