Director Ram Gopal Varma, who has given many superhit films, is no longer living in Mumbai city. It is reported that Ram Gopal Varma has left the city. However, Ram Gopal Varma’s office is still in the suburban area of ​​Mumbai. It is learned that Ram Gopal Varma has now settled in Goa. However, he will keep coming to Mumbai in connection with work.

In an exclusive interview to our colleague ‘ETimes’, Ram Gopal Varma said,’ Goa is the right place for projects like I am working on. My office ‘factory’ is no longer in Mumbai. I had spent a long time in Hyderabad at the time of lockdown but for the last few months I have shifted out of Mumbai.

Ram Gopal Varma said that the corona virus and lockdown have changed everything. He said, ‘Everyone is now used to the new means of contact. Personal meetings have become a thing of the past. Everyone is talking on online meetings or chats. ‘

Let us know that Ram Gopal Varma’s horror film ’12 O Clock’ is going to be released soon. Mithun Chakraborty plays a psychiatrist in this film. Apart from Mithun, Flora Saini and Manav Kaul are also playing important roles in the film. Apart from this, Ram Gopal Varma is also going to bring some of his web shows soon.

