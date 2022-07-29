





Ram released a small teaser that reveals a little bit of the new pickup that will be sold in the Brazilian market.

“A model that will offer a lot of strength and performance, accompanied by a design of iconic and striking lines, in addition to generous doses of luxury and technology,” said the brand in a press release.

In the released video, the emblem that reveals the Hemi 5.7 V8 engine is highlighted. In addition pickup It has a chrome front grille and has the brand’s inscription on the back cover. There are also two exhaust outlets.

Check out Ram’s new video:



