Like every day Amazon Italy offers several interesting products and now is the time 4x8GB (32GB) Corsair Dominator Platinum RGB RAM. The current offer guarantees a discount of 37%, when calculated in relation to the official recommended price. You can see all the details by reaching the product page at this address or via the box below.
For completeness, we indicate that the advised price official according to Amazon it is €204.21. Shipping is handled by Amazon and the current price is the lowest ever for the platform.
Corsair Dominator Platinum RGB
The Corsair Dominator Platinum RGB 32GB RAM (4x8GB) has 12 RGB LEDs independently adjustable so as to create the color combination we prefer. It also features a two-channel DHX cooling technology which promises efficient heat dissipation.
DDR4 memory reaches a speed of 3200MHz. Shoppers on Amazon have given it an average rating of 4.7/5 with nearly 4,000 reviews.
#RAM #Corsair #Dominator #Platinum #RGB #alltime #price #Amazon