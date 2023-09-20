The new and most exclusive version of RAM 1500 arrives in Europe. It is the TRX Lunar Edition, a variant of the iconic pick-up of the American Stellantis brand which brings more customization possibilities and new equipment options. This car will be produced and marketed in a limited edition through the AEC & KWA international partner network. The RAM range is thus further expanded, with the arrival of the exclusive Ceramic Gray exterior color.

Unique details

The new 1500 TRX Lunar Edition also boasts a slide-out floor step, four adjustable load-securing hooks and a spray-applied floor liner. The model is also characterized by dedicated features such as TRX Edition graphics on the bonnet and floor, 18″ black wheels with bead-lock anti-bead lock system, a double-glazed panoramic sunroof and a cab-mounted LED brake light. As a versatile vehicle, the RAM 1500 TRX Lunar Edition offers a fording capacity of up to 80cm, a towing capacity of up to 3,500kg and a maximum payload of 594kg whilst ensuring excellent handling.

The interiors of RAM 1500 TRX Lunar Edition

Distinctive elements are also present inside the cabin, with Surf Blue accent stitching on the doors, dashboard and upholstered seats, the “TRX” logo embroidered on the seat backs, the carbon fiber touches that give the interior look dark and menacing. The flat-bottom steering wheel features leather trim, carbon fiber accents and integrated aluminum paddle shifters and matches the unique and eye-catching gray TRX Lunar Edition badging on the suede Alcantara center console and head-up display. The ADAS package includes Adaptive Cruise Control and Lane Keep Assist systems and emergency braking with pedestrian detection.

The V8 Hemi for RAM 1500 TRX Lunar Edition

Under the skin, the new RAM 1500 TRX Lunar Edition boasts a 6.2-liter, 702-hp supercharged HEMI V-8 engine, already present in the 2023 RAM 1500 TRX Havoc Edition, combined with a high-capacity eight-speed TorqueFlite automatic transmission, offering thus unique performances such as acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in just 4.5 seconds. To ensure maximum off-road performance, the RAM TRX is equipped with mechanical suspension which, through the on-board system, can be set in six different modes (Sport, Snow, Baja, Rock, Mud/Sand and Custom). The 2023 RAM 1500 TRX Lunar Edition will be available this spring.