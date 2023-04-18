The Ram 1500 TRX Havoc Edition pickup arrives in Europe. The high-performance model began to be marketed in the United States in the first quarter of 2023 and is characterized by an exclusive exterior color Baja Yellow and above all for the off-road performance guaranteed by the powerful HEMI engine 6.2-litre V8 with 702hp.

Ram 1500 TRX Havoc Edition 2023, specs

The new Ram 1500 TRX Havoc Edition is a super limited version of the American pick-up, which is produced in the USA in only 1,000 units of which 50 destined for the European market. Outside, it stands out for its gritty and bright tone Baja Yellow.

The full optional equipment includes the panoramic roof with double panel, off-road footpegs360° camera, lane departure warning, collision avoidance radar, heated and ventilated seats and launch control.

Among the features also i look for beadlocks 18 inch blackwhich mount a specific tire designed for maximum off-road traction and to withstand the burning starts allowed by the 702 horsepower.

Inside the passenger compartment the seats have stitching in ProwlerYellow, including the “TRX” logo embroidered on the backrest. On the dashboard there are exclusive finishes incarbon fiberwhile the steering wheel is a flat bottom in alcantara leather and carbon fiber. The special TRX Havoc commemorative plate with the chassis number is located on the center armrest.

The big news of the 2023 version is represented by the 12-inch display clusters of the driver, already introduced also on the other models of the range, with the screens that present all the custom graphics TRX in Baja Yellow for this special edition.

Ram 1500 TRX Havoc engine

Ram 1500 TRX Havoc is powered by the most powerful engine ever used in a pickup. The model is powered by a V8 supercharged by 6.2 liters and 702 HPassociated with eight-speed TorqueFlite automatic transmission high capacity. The fast and powerful pickup accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in just 4.5 seconds.

Ram 1500 TRX Havoc off road performance

Off road, the Ram 1500 TRX Havoc pick-up manages to wading through water up to 80 cmto tow up to 3,500 kgs and to have a maximum payload capacity of 594kgto tackle the toughest conditions with extreme capability.

The Ram TRX is also equipped with mechanical suspensionadjustable by the on-board system in 6 different modes (Sport, Snow, Baja, Rock, Mud/Sand and Custom).

Ram 1500 TRX Havoc price

The price of the RAM 1500 TRX Havoc Edition 2023 exceeds 130,000 euros. It is produced and marketed in a limited edition through the network of AEC & KWA International Partners and also distributed in Italy by the sales network Stellantis.

