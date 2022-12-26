Baja Yellow is new on the RAM 1500 TRX, with the introduction of the Havoc edition.

Hooray the RAM 1500 TRX can stay for another year. You can discuss the extent to which this hooray is relevant for us Dutch people. The RAM 1500 is quite popular among enterprising Dutch people, but not as TRX. Not surprising, because in the Netherlands you pay at least 100,000 euros for this car. And that is as a company car, so excluding VAT and BPM.

Model year 2023 of the 1500 TRX will not pass us by quietly, because with the arrival of the Havoc edition it is difficult to ignore it. This version brings the new color Baja Yellow to the TRX and fair is fair. It looks great on the pickup. The yellow theme continues in the interior with Prowler Yellow accents.

The advantage of the Havoc edition is that you no longer need the options list. RAM has already scratched the most important stuff for you. This includes a HUD display, all seats with heating and ventilation, carbon trims and a Harman Kardon audio system with 19 speakers. In short, with the Havoc you are baked.

RAM does say that production is limited of the 2023 1500 TRX. They don’t say a word about exact numbers. Even Americans have to dig deep into their pockets for this 707 horsepower pickup, with 6.2-liter HEMI V8. The new 1500 TRX Havoc Edition starts at $96,080. Here in the Netherlands you will probably not make it for less than 120,000 euros on a gray license plate.

