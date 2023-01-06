Look, the RAM 1500 Revolution gets the job done if you want to save the environment.

It makes a little difference per car whether an electric motor with a heavy battery pack ensures that the car becomes better or worse. For sharp hot hatches, roadsters and sports cars it is not really more fun or better, but in the case of some cars it is. What do you think of the electric pickup? The extra weight makes less difference and you have a lot of torque. Of course, you have to miss that sound of such a powerful V8, but still. Somehow the combination works very well.

There are already a lot of electric pick-ups at the moment. The Ford F-150 Lightning, Chevrolet Silverado EV, GMC Hummer EV, Rivian R1T and now also the RAM 1500 Revolution. Officially it is still a concept, but the car looks quite ready for production except for a few details.

Heavy work

It’s a real heavy-duty pick-up, complete with ladder chassis. So it is not a Peugeot e-2008 with a cargo box. This thing is really huge and with a little fitting and measuring you just put that Peugeot in the cargo box.

To get an idea, those wheels (despite the rubber cheeks) are 24 inches! Returning to that ladder chassis: the electric Silverado, for example, does not have that.

It’s a concept, so we don’t have information about power, torque and consumption yet. We can say that the RAM 1500 Revolution is equipped with two electric motors. One on the front axle, one on the rear axle. With an 800V system it is possible to charge up to 350 kW.

According to RAM you can charge about 160 km in 10 minutes. Now we have to say that such claims do not mean very much. Even if you find a 350 kW charger, you will never charge it constantly. However, the possibility of very fast charging is present and that is always nice.

RAM 1500 Revolution is coming

The layout of the RAM 1500 is slightly different than usual. The nose has a Frunk and is a bit shorter than normal. This time a lot of attention has been paid to the interior and its space.

A special feature is the opening at the rear, which gives you an open corridor to the loading platform from the cabin. We don’t know what purpose this serves yet, but it looks cool.

To buy? We expect the production model of this electric commercial vehicle to be available around 2024 RAM trucksdealer. Whether the car will come to the Netherlands is unknown, but given the huge numbers of gray imports of the current RAM 1500, we will see it regularly.

Of course we already have the first moving images for you:

