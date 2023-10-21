WWhen Sahra Wagenknecht announces the founding of her party on Monday, IT entrepreneur and millionaire Ralph Suikat will also be on the podium alongside her. But who is this man from Karlsruhe?

Suikat, born in 1965, is said to have made a considerable fortune in 2016 through the sale of his shares in the IT company “STP Informationstechnologie AG”. The company, which specializes in software solutions for lawyers, achieved sales of almost 19 million euros at this time. Suikat attracted media attention when he founded the organization “Taxmenow” together with other millionaires around two years ago. More than 60 members there are now campaigning for higher taxation of inheritances and assets.

How does he fit in with Wagenknecht?

So far, so appropriate, after all, Wagenknecht has also been calling for higher taxes for the rich for a long time. Otherwise, the differences between them initially seem large: Suikat, with its “Fair Response” initiative founded in 2013, is committed to a sustainable economic system and repeatedly positions itself on sustainable topics.

Above all, however, he and his family office invest in companies that have a positive impact on society and the environment, as it says on his website. These include, for example, the company Ecoworks, which specializes in the climate-neutral renovation of houses, or the vegan supermarket chain Veganz.

The Hoepfner Foundation, where Suikat acts as a mentor for young founders with sustainable ideas, responded to the FAS’s request: Suikat’s political commitment also came as a surprise to the foundation. They did not want to comment further. The entrepreneur did not want to explain how this commitment fits with Wagenknecht, who in the past has described heat pumps as “complete nonsense in terms of climate policy” and the consumption of sustainable products as ineffective. Suikat says he doesn’t want to comment until the press conference on Monday.