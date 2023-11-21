Last Tuesday, Ralph Macchio and Jackie Chan They announced, through a video on the platforms of Sony Pictures, who will be the protagonists of the new ‘Karate Kid’ movie. With this announcement, the wish of many fans of the franchise could come true, since the remake that premiered in 2010, and in which the Chinese actor participated, could become part of the original story, which was released in 1984 and featured Macchio in the lead role: Daniel LaRusso.

However, this was not the only announcement made by the actors, since they revealed that they are looking for a young man to become the new face of the saga. If you want to know more details about this new tape ‘Karate Kid’in this note we will tell you about it.

When is the new ‘Karate Kid’ movie, with Ralph Macchio and Jackie Chan, released?

The new movie ‘Karate Kid’which will be the sixth in the franchise, is scheduled to premiere on December 13, 2024, which is why filming will begin between March and April of that year. And, although the plot of the film is still unknown, it is known that it will be set on the east coast of the United States.

As we mentioned previously, Macchio and Chan also revealed that they are looking for a young actor who can give life to the new face of ‘Karate Kid’, since the story will focus on a Chinese teenager who will discover his talent for martial arts alongside to the guidance of a strict mentor.

Who will be in charge of the new ‘Karate Kid’ movie?

Not only Jackie Chan and Ralph Macchio assured their participation in the new film ‘Karate Kid’but it was also announced that said project will be directed by Jonathan Entwistle39-year-old filmmaker who was at the helm of various series such as ‘The End of the F***king World’ (2017-2019), ‘This shit is beyond me’ (2020), ‘For a better tomorrow’ (2023 ) and others.

On the other hand, the script will be prepared by Rob Lieber, who previously worked on ‘Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, Frightful, Horrible Day’ (2014), ‘The Goldbergs’ (2016), ‘Peter Rabbit’ (2018) and ‘Nightmares 2: Halloween’ (2018). Furthermore, it was also known that Karen Rosenfelt will be in charge of the production of this promising film.

Macchio and ‘Pat’ Morita shared roles in the original ‘Karate Kid’ trilogy. Photo: Sony Pictures

What movies are part of the ‘Karate Kid’ universe?

The franchise of ‘Karate Kid’ It began in 1984 and included in its main cast Ralph Macchio, William Zabka and ‘Pat’ Morita, who gave life to Daniel LaRusso, Johnny Lawrence and the remembered Mr. Miyagi, respectively. Two years later, in 1986, the second part of the saga was released, which featured the same three star characters as its previous version, something that would not be repeated for the third film, which was released in 1989, since Zabka was not part of it.

After five years, in 1995, ‘The New Karate Kid’ was released, to which John G. Avildsen, director of the original trilogy, no longer belonged, but was replaced by Christopher Cain. Daniel LaRusso was no longer in this feature film: the story focused on Mr. Miyagi, who this time was accompanied by Julie Pierce, a character played by Hilary Swank. Finally, in 2010, a remake of the franchise was released, starring Jackie Chan and Jaden Smith.

However, the legacy of ‘Karate Kid’since Macchio and Zabka returned with their historical characters in ‘Cobra Kai’series of Netflix and which is a sequel to the original films in the saga. This fiction premiered for the first time in 2018 and, currently, all fans are waiting for season 6, whose premiere does not yet have an official date, but it is presumed that it could be launched throughout 2024.