The American company Ralph Lauren, which sells fashion clothes, accessories and perfumes, plans to lay off 15% of its employees worldwide by April 2021. This is stated in the message on website companies on Tuesday 22 September.

The cuts will take place in fiscal 2021. “This is expected to result in cost savings of $ 180-200 million annually,” the company said. These actions will lead to future business growth.

“The changes taking place in the world around us have accelerated the shifts we saw before COVID, and we are rapidly tracking some of our plans to align with them, including advancing our digital transformation and simplifying our command structures,” said the President and CEO director Patrice Louvet.

Ralph Lauren prepares reports on its activities based on the fact that the second quarter of its 2021 fiscal year will expire on September 26, 2020.

