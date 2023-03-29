The Dutch CEO of the Swiss bank UBS, Ralph Hamers, will step down from his position as of April 5. Ten days ago, the Union Bank of Switzerland took over beleaguered industry peer Credit Suisse.

Hamers is succeeded by Sergio Ermotti, whom he will guide during a transitional period. The Dutchman was previously a top man at ING.

“The Board of Directors made this decision in light of the new challenges and priorities facing UBS following the announcement of the acquisition,” the bank said in a statement.

The takeover of Credit Suisse by UBS – led by former ING director Ralph Hamers – was finalized this weekend. Credit Suisse had been hit by a series of scandals and reports that more and more customers were withdrawing their money from the bank. The financial markets were already tense after the collapse of the American Silicon Valley Bank.

Hamers, who comes from Simpelveld in Limburg, has been at the helm of Switzerland's largest bank since November 1, 2020. In his first four months at UBS, he received a remuneration of 4.2 million Swiss francs, the equivalent of approximately 3.8 million euros. That was considerably more than what he earned annually as a top man at ING. In 2019, these amounted to approximately 2 million euros.

A year earlier, there was quite a stir when it became known that the supervisory board of ING wanted to increase Hamers’ remuneration to around three million euros. This measure was intended to keep Hamers’ salary competitive and in line with the market. After fierce reactions from society and politics, the bank decided to abandon the plan.

At the end of 2020, the Court of Appeal in The Hague announced that it would prosecute the former ING CEO for the money laundering affair at the Dutch bank. In September 2018, ING was fined 775 million euros for negligence in combating money laundering, with the Public Prosecution Service stating that it saw no grounds for prosecuting individual ING employees. Various parties, including financial activist Pieter Lakeman with his Foundation for Business Information Research (SOBI), wanted Hamers to be prosecuted for the matter.

UBS said in a response that Hamers enjoyed full confidence and had taken note of the reports regarding the criminal prosecution.