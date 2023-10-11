Arnoux in San Marino

From Thursday 12 October to Sunday 15, the Republic of San Marino will host the 2023 edition of the spectacular RallyLegend, an event that for just over twenty years has welcomed cars and champions from the past and present in a festive atmosphere for the numerous enthusiasts who will travel to the foot of the Castles. Furthermore, this year, spectators will have the great opportunity to see the former Formula 1 driver at work René Arnoux.

Maneuvers with a historic car

The Frenchman, who also spent three seasons with Ferrari in the first half of the 1980s, will return to driver mode behind the wheel of the Renault 5 Turbo Maxi DIAC from 1985. Two years earlier, with the new ‘Group B’, the world of rallying opened a new chapter with all-wheel drive cars, different from the Renault two-wheel drive which was thus enriched by the ‘Maxi’ version in 1985. Thanks to the intervention of the French company, the car was able to have better aerodynamics thanks to the use of light materials such as carbon, as well as the capacity to deliver 350 hp. Modifications that allowed the R5 Turbo to effectively compete against its all-wheel drive rivals, achieving memorable victories in Alpine Rally, Rally du Var and Tour Auto.

Emotions in the car and outside

Arnoux, who also raced in F1 with Renault (which put the first Turbo single-seater in the history of the Circus on the track in 1977) commented on his participation in the RallyLegend as follows: “I’m really excited to be here again like last year and behind the wheel of this historic car – he has declared – at Rallylegend there is always a special atmosphere, it is an extraordinary event both for the drivers and for the many spectators who have the opportunity to touch and see the rally cars of their dreams compete up close. And then also review the single-seater Renault RS10 that I drove in the 1979 F1 Championship it’s a great emotion for me!”

Not just Rally

In fact, in addition to the static display of this single-seater, which went down in history for the legendary duel between Arnoux himself and Gilles Villeneuve in Dijonthere will also be that of Mute The Hot Rodrevealed to the public for the first time at the Centenary of the Le Mans Classic at the end of June.