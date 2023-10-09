The twenty-first edition of Rallylegend 2023 is scheduled from 12 to 15 October and, as per tradition, it takes place on the streets of Republic of San Marino. However, this year the event also involves the circuit of Misano Adriatico where there is night test of the “roundabouts”, following a 12 km route within the circuit. The Misano special stage brings to mind the memory of Tour of Italya prestigious event that also involved the Romagna racetrack in the 70s and 80s.

Rallylegend 2023 date and program

The date of the Rallylegend 2023 is the one from 12 to 15 October 2023. The opening of sporting hostilities begins on Thursday 12 October with the “Sprint Legend Race”, a tasty competitive appetizer in which all registered competitors participate. Compared to last year, the journey is long 2.2 km is now online and starts at 8.30pm, but the show begins half an hour earlier with the passage of champions and guests.

Rallylegend 2023 poster

The program of Friday 13 October start with it shakedown on the route of the special “I Laghi”, and the Rallylegend begins at 6.30 pm from San Marino Rally Village. Three special tests take place, including two on the “The lakes” and a new one “Pirelli Power Stage” on the Misano circuit at 7.56pm. The latter is preceded by spectacular passages of the cars of the champions and guests. At the end of the test, the cars stop on the racetrack for 1 and a half hours Misano Squareallowing the public to get closer to the machines and crews.

The structure of the stage Saturday 14 October remains essentially unchanged, with double steps up “The House”, “The Tane” And “The Legend”with many surprise initiatives for the public.

The night test of the “roundabouts” of the 2023 Rallylegend is scheduled on the Misano circuit

Sunday October 15th the final stage of the 2023 Rallylegend takes place, with the “Piandavello” modified in the final part to improve the position of the public and the “The Legend”.

Rallylegend 2023 the protagonists

At Rallylegend 2023, several legendary drivers and champions from the past and present compete with different historic and modern cars. Tony Fassinachampion in the 80s, drives a Launch Stratostogether with other well-known drivers such as Lucky” Battistolli and Fabrizia Pons with the Subaru Legacy.

Federico Ormezzano guide the Launch Stratos with which he won together with Talbot LotusWhile Mauro Sipszformer king of Group 1, is at the wheel of one Launch Stratos with Alessandro Alunni Well doneteam principal of Sauber Alfa Romeo in Formula 1, as navigator. Massimo De Antoni returns to Rallylegend with his son Edoardo on one Ascona in 1974While Piergiorgio Bedini drive one Ford Escort Mk2.

Lancia Stratos among the protagonist cars at Rallylegend 2023

Piero Longhitwo-time Italian champion in the early 2000s, is behind the wheel of one Clio S1600And Luca Pedersolinational champion, leads one Citroen C3 WRC Plus with Andrea Adamo as a navigator. Andrea Crugnolathree-time Italian champion in the last four years, is at the Rallylegend with one BMW M3While Alberto Battistolli performs with one Delta Integral.

Some participants are present “out of competition”, such as Paolo Diana with her Fiat 131 RacingWhile Ray Breen competes in memory of his son Craig with one Subaru Legacy. Jean Claude Andruet drive one Matra Simca Cg-Mc And Gustavo Trelles And Jorge Del Buono are present with one Subaru Impreza.

Subaru Impreza among the protagonist cars at Rallylegend 2023

Alister McRaebrother of Colin McRae, participates with one Subaru ImprezaWhile Marcos Ligato brings his experience in the Argentine championship to Rallylegend. Finally, drivers like Sebastien Carron, Austin McHale And Andrew Nesbitt bring their national and international titles in the various rally car categories. Rallylegend 2023 couldn’t be missed either Miki Biasion who this year is the protagonist behind the wheel of one Ford Escort Cosworth Group A in the official 1993 livery, thus celebrating its last world championship victory at the Acropoli rally.

Subaru Impreza 30 years old at Rallylegend 2023

On the occasion of Rallylegend 2023, the 30th anniversary of the debut of the Subaru Impreza 555 in the World Rally Championship will also be celebrated. For this celebration Carlo Boroli by Bestwith the support of Vito Piarulli for Rallylegend, brought together fifteen of the best Subaru Impreza 555 ex official produced by Prodrive, driven by great champions of the 90s, including Colin McRae.

Prodrive therefore exposes the mythical Colin McRae’s 1996 N1WRC, along with other famous cars. They participate in the Rallylegend Alister McRae, Max McRae, Tony Cairoli, Gustavo Trelles, Marcos Ligato and others, each aboard an Impreza 555.

Best Impreza at Rallylegend

The celebration also includes a special creation by Best, the Best Impreza 03in honor of Colin McRae’s third victory with the Group A Impreza in 1995. All Imprezas from the celebration perform together in the Saturday morning Parade on the test special “The Legend”. In addition to the fifteen cars of the celebration, there are others at the start five Subaru Impreza 555 who participate in the rally.

Juha Kankkunen party at Rallylegend 2023

Juha Kankkunen, a rally legend with four world titles, is a loyal guest of Rallylegend. To commemorate the 30th anniversary of his victory with the Toyota Celica St185 4WD during the Rallylegend the 30th Juha Kankkunen Anniversary – Eberhard&Co Legend Event. This is a special event that brings together six top-level drivers from the 1993 world championship, behind the wheel of the Group A cars of the time.

Poster 30th Juha Kankkunen Anniversary – Eberhard&Co Legend Event

They therefore participate in the celebrations Miki Biasion, Francois Delecour, Piero Liatti, Alister McRae And Andrea Aghini with a Lancia Delta integral. The birthday boy Juha Kankkunen instead he performs driving a Toyota Celica ST 185 together with Nicky Gristthe navigator of the second part of the winning 1993 season.

