Republic of San Marino. “From what they told me, I thought Rallylegend was a beautiful and fun event. Now that I have lived it I can say that it is much, much more beautiful and fun than I imagined. The engaging environment, the fantastic public, wonderful cars, a great passion for rallies: I’ve never experienced an event like this “.

Happy and a little dazed by four days of full immersion in Rallylegend, Kalle Rovanpera has a big smile as he greets from the arrival stage, next to the yellow Toyota Celica ST 185 from 1991 from the Latvala “collection”, the crowd cheering and he applauds him. And Juha Kankkunen and Miki Biasion also have a big smile as they hug him (seven world rally titles all together), together with Vito Piarulli and Paolo Valli, tired but happy at the end of the most beautiful Rallylegend ever.

Great celebration also for Jari-Matti Latvala, the Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT team principal, who competed in the Classic races. And, of course, he won. Very happy with the bottle of sparkling wine, because a champion never gives anything to his opponents, even when he’s having a lot of fun… “When I came to Rallylegend, about ten years ago, I thought I was in a unique and original event. Today it has also become a big rally party and I am happy to have been here again ”declared Latvala at the end.

In the Classic category, victory and domination by Jari-Matti Latvala, with Janne Ferm in a 1967 Toyota Celica ST 165, who with class held back the attack attempts of “Zippo”, with Denis Piceno and the 1996 Subaru Impreza, which finished second with the Subaru Impreza of the Best Impreza project, with Simone Romagna and Cristina Caldart (Lancia Delta Integrale from 1990) closing the podium. Fourth and first of the San Marino drivers Marco Bianchini, with Giulia Paganoni (Lancia Delta 16V 1988), for a few seconds ahead of Rui Madeira, with Silva (Subaru Impreza) and Gustavo Trelles, with Del Buono (Subaru Legacy).

Kalle Rovanpera, Toyota Celica ST 185 together with Harri Rovanpera, Subaru Impreza Photo by: Rallylegend

In the Historic category the Bolognese Simone Brusori, with the San Marino Enzo Zafferani (Porsche 911 RS from 1981), repeats last year’s success at Rallylegend, dominating from start to finish and closing with a wide advantage over the French Valliccioni-Raffaelli on BMW M3 of 1986 and on the third Alessandro Bonafè, with Pontini, on Porsche 911 Sc of 1981. In fourth place Loris Baldacci and Stefano Magnani on Ford Escort RS of 1980.

In the WRC category Luca Pedersoli, with Anna Tomasi in the 2011 Citroen DS3, took the lead in the final of the first stage, then increased the lead on the 2017 Ford Fiesta WRC Plus of the Swiss “Il Valli”, with Cirillo, while the other Swiss crew Puricelli-Medici (Citroen DS3 from 2011) kept third place until the end.

In the Heritage category domination from the beginning to the end of Rallylegend run by Bolognese Mauro Argenti, with Roberta Amorosa (Porsche 911 S from 1969) who won the regularity race, ahead of Dino Fabbrica and Massimo Leonardi, also on a Porsche 911 3000 from 1974. with third Roberto Nicelli, with Cassinelli in 1977 opel Kadett GTE.

Separate chapter, as usual, the great show of the Legend Stars and CK Legend. With names like Kalle Rovanpera, his father Harri, Markku Alen and Miki Biasion, with two Lancia 037s dressed in Martini, Jimmy McRae, Colin’s father, Tonino Tognana, with the Ferrari 308 GTB, Federico Ormezzano, Tony Fassina with the Lancia Stratos, together to many other drivers, with cars of great charm, the show on the special stages was of the highest level, to the delight of a delirious public.

Always an adrenaline-pumping show on the course of the special stage “The Legend”. Among the “pearls” of today, Andrea Dovizioso who has realized his desire to drive a Lancia 037, among other things one of the most iconic models such as the “Safari” version, or the greeting to the public, in a stop after the ” jump Pirelli ”, by Kalle and Harri Rovanpera, by Miki Biasion and Renè Arnoux.