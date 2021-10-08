From 7 to 10 October 2021 a San Marino is scheduled for 19th edition of the Rallylegend. There history of rallies world championships for three days animate the Republic of San Marino, in one of the most important motoring events in Italy and abroad.

In this 2021 150 champions and dream cars are expected. Miki Biasion for the first time he is behind the wheel of one Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC Plus, protagonist of the World Rally.

Rallylegend 2021, the history of rallies

There are about 150 in total entered in Rallylegend 2021. A creepy list. From the Steyr Puch of 1964 to the latest generation World Rally Cars, the so-called “Plus”, there is the whole history of rallies, on the specials of San Marino.

Among these wonders, five Lancia Stratos and seven Audi Quattro, in various declinations, to give an example. And to celebrate the Group B., Rallylegend also brings together quite a number of Lancia S4, Peugeot 205 T16, Audi Quattro, Ford RS 200, Metro R4.

Spectacular cars and drivers at Rallylegend 2021

There are about twenty nations from which the crews arrive, for an event of worldwide resonance. Miki Biasion, two times world rally champion in 1988 and ’89, is at the start with his daughter Bettina at the wheel of the Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC, namely the “Plus”, the great protagonist of World Rally.

Five categories that will face each other in the race: Historic (includes cars from the early 1960s to 1986), Myth (built from 1987 to 1999), WRC (built from 1999 to the present day), Rallylegend Heritage (competition reserved for a few original cars built up to 1982) e Legend Stars (without ranking, built until 2010 with an important historical past, which helped to create the history of the rally).

Rallylegend 2021 registered drivers

World championship air also with the presence, or rather the return, at Rallylegend of Craig Breen, Irish driver among the great protagonists of the World Rally, at the start of Rallylegend, which he immediately fell in love with, with a World Rally Car from the 1990s and with, at the notes, Tamara Molinaro, also a strong driver, as well as Breen’s girlfriend.

Loris Capirossi is behind the wheel of one Skoda Fabia R5 of the latest generation, branded Michelin, while it is a return that of Gigi Galli, the last Italian driver to wear an official “uniform” in the World Rally, here once again, with the powerful Kia Rio RX for rallycross. There is also Francois Delecour at the start of a Ford Sierra Rs Cosworth 4X4 in Q8 livery. Another presence of rank is that of Franco Cunico, multiple Italian rally champion, who finds the Subaru Impreza WRC, while Tony Fassina is at the start with the unforgettable Lancia Stratos white, with which he won, as a private individual, the world rallye of Sanremo 1979.

Miki Biasion at the 2021 Rallylegend at the wheel of a Hyundai i20 WRC Plus

Among the entrants to the Rallylegend 2021 there is also Maurizio Verini behind the wheel of the Fiat 124 Abarth with which, in 1975, he was awarded the European Rally Championship. Also present Michele Cinotto, for the occasion again paired with Emilio Radaelli, which they find the Audi Quattro group 4 in official livery. Two great protagonists of the 80s return to Rallylegend: Tonino Tognana, Italian rally champion 1982, together with Massimo De Antoni, starting with a Opel Ascona 1.9 group 2, while Federico Ormezzano drives the mythical Talbot Lotus. The list of entries also includes the Uruguayan champion Gustavo Trelles, with the credit line Jorge Del Buono to the notes, behind the wheel of one Subaru Legacy group A. The beautiful Lancia Stratos white and blue of Pierfelice Filippi And Gianpaolo De Mela returns to the Rallylegend, recalling and celebrating the victory of the Piedmontese crew in the TRN finals of 1981.

The list, already substantial, does not end here. Undoubtedly, the presence of Simone Campedelli behind the wheel of a BMW M3, Ray Breen, father of Craig, the tightrope walker Paolo Diana, always spectacular with the Fiat 131 Racing “Vitaminized”, which he invited, with a gesture of great sportsmanship and friendship, to read him the notes Martin Passenbrunner, navigator of the lamented Christof Klausner, disappeared in a car accident last August, who was a regular presence at Rallylegend for years, with his Audi Quattro and which is remembered with various initiatives.

Fiat 131 Racing of Paolo Diana at the Rallylegend

Also worth mentioning is the presence of Chantal Galli, Italian rally champion in the 80s, at the start with a Lancia Delta 16V, Carlo Falcone, with the splendid Ford Focus WRC, Marco Gramenzi, present with his Lancia Delta S4, Frank Kelly, spectacular with his Ford Escort RS, Giorgio Mela, which drives theAudi Quattro S1 E2 Pikes Peak, Giacomo Ogliari, with the rare Mitsubishi Lancer Evo Cp9A, the Danish trio of Poulsen – Ole, Roland and Kristian – with three fantastic cars, the Hyundai i20 Wrc Plus, one Toyota Corolla Wrc it’s a Skoda Fabia R5.

To underline, as in every edition, the numerous and proud participation of San Marino crews, which we always find great protagonists of the final rankings of Rallylegend.

Lancia Rally 037 engaged in Rallylegend

Between these Loris Baldacci, with the “evergreen” Enzo Zafferani, come back with the Porsche 911 SC, then there is the inevitable Marcello Colombini, with the BMW M3, as well as Stefano Rosati, obviously with Sergio Toccaceli and the Talbot Lotus, while Stefano Valli, a driver with good honors on the track, is at the start with one Peugeot 207 S2000. Paolo Valli, President of the San Marino Automobile Motoring Federation does the honors, driving his own Lancia Delta S4.

Regularity Sport Rallylegend Heritage

Racing at Rallylegend, in one competition of regularity, about fifteen historic cars selected, original and technically and aesthetically preserved as when they raced, and won, between the 60s and 80s.

In addition to the rally race at the Rallylegend there is also a regularity race

A roundup of real four-wheeled jewels, ranging from Triumph Tr6 from 1969 up to Opel Manta 400 group B from 1982, with in between Lancia Stratos, Fiat 131 Abarth, Opel Ascona, BMW 2002, Porsche 911, Opel Kadett GTE, Lancia Fulvia, Ford Escort, A112 Abarth.

Rallylegend 2021 program and times 19th edition

The rally, within Rallylegend 2021, kicks off Friday 8 October, at 7.45 pm, to start towards the unpublished special stage, the San Marino (km.6,600), longer than usual, to be repeated twice, interspersed with the suggestive Reorganization in the historic center of San Marino.

We continue Saturday 9 October, starting from the Village at 1.30 pm, with a loop of three special stages to be repeated twice: Lakes (km.3,900), La Casa (km.9,580), The Legend (km. 4,380), interspersed with the Tidying up at the stadium. The closure Sunday 10 October, with two steps on the The Legend (4.380 km) and final arrival at Rallylegend Village at 13.00.

The 2021 Rallylegend officially kicks off on Friday evening 8 October

The event revolves around Rallylegend Village, which opens on Thursday 7 October at 3.30 pm with the presentation Press Conference, at the Departure Box. To follow, at the Sparco stand, presentation Delta S4 Triflux.

A great exclusive: an unprecedented one will be proposed Lancia S4 from 1986, on which the Triflux engine, technical evolution of the volumetric compressor, which, however, never saw use in competition. Another unique event, on Thursday afternoon: “Best Impreza Group A”, the “super” Subaru Impreza group A, built with a unique project in the world by Best Engineering. He’ll be there Piero Liatti.

Historic Lancia S4 at Rallylegend

At 19.00 it is the turn of the Legend Parade, presentation on the starting stage of the “top drivers” present at Rallylegend. For Friday 8 October, scheduled at 15.00 a autograph session, at the Eberhard & Co stand, with Miki Biasion.

Sparco, the historic Turin company is confirmed technical sponsor of Rallylegend. Given the great success of the last edition, Sparco has once again chosen the perfect setting for Rallylegend to present the innovations made to the Martini Racing collection for 2022.

Sparco is the main sponsor of the Rallylegend

In fact, to complement the highly acclaimed Heritage Martini Racing collection, a tribute to the mythical livery, in addition to all the products of the current collection, the new Hoodie Big Stripes hoodie, the Field Jacket in technical fabric and the elegant Wool Crewneck sweater are presented and made available to the public at the stand.

Photo of the 2020 edition of the Rallylegend

Video 2020 edition of the Rallylegend

18th Rallylegend 2021 VIDEO

