It ended with a small but significant positive sign of the Hyundai the third day of Monte-Carlo Rallyconsisting of satisfactory performance by Thierry Neuville. The first of the four stages this afternoon, held after Toyota’s domination during the morning, had actually started once again under the banner of the Japanese company, and more specifically with an impeccable showdown by the world champion Kalle Rovanperäcapable of outdistancing of 4.6 seconds both Sebastien Ogier that Elfyn Evansrespectively 2nd and 3rd.

However, starting from SS12the top step of the virtual podium welcomed the Belgian driver of Hyundai, for the first time internship winner this start of the season. The 34-year-old set a time a second quicker than Evans, with Ogier out of the podium zone and in fourth position, right behind Rovanperä. Still on the subject of Finnish pilots, the misfortune of Esapekka Lappitoo, just as it had happened to Evans on the second day of rehearsals, the victim of a puncture to the right rear wheel. Galvanized by the excellent performance, Neuville then repeated himself with the best time also at the end of the SS13, once again with Ogier outside the top-3. The Frenchman, who preferred to manage his considerable lead in the general standings, did not want to take excessive risks, leaving the other two Toyotas of Rovanperä and Evans in the role of direct pursuers of Neuville.

Despite this strategy, the eight-time world champion still finished the day at the top of the standings SS14, reaffirming his leadership on the eve of the last four rounds of the Monte-Carlo Rally. Most of these will take place during tomorrow morning, before the final appointment at 12:18 with the Power Stage on the Col de Turini (La Bollène–Vésubie), which will definitively establish the name of the winner of the 91st edition of the Monegasque rally. This test, together with the previous one (on the same route) which will start at 09:25, will be broadcast live on Sky Sport Uno and Sky Sport F1, as well as live streaming on Sky Go and NOW TV.

WRC | Rallye Monte-Carlo: classification after SS14 – Top 10



POS. PILOT CAR TIME/GAP 1 S. OGIER Toyota 2:17:11.5 2 K. ROVANPERÄ Toyota +16.0 3 T. NEUVILLE Hyundai +32.0 4 E. EVANS Toyota +56.5 5 O. TÄNAK Ford +1:37.3 6 T. KATSUTA Toyota +2:15.7 7 D. DEAF Hyundai +3:08.8 8 E. LAPPI Hyundai +3:11.4 9 N. GRYAZIN Skoda (WRC2) +8:06.1 10 Y. ROSSEL Citroën (WRC2) +8:21.3