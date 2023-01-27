It also left from Turin the Rallye Monte-Carlo Historic 2023, the 25th edition of the historical reenactment of motorsport which this year has chosen to have five European cities as the start of the competition. Right in the capital of Turin there will also be room for Alfa Romeo Tonale, the new Alfa Romeo SUV which will be exhibited in Piazza San Carlo in its plug-in hybrid version which thus completes the range of high-wheeled cars from the Arese-based carmaker. The Tonale on display in the heart of Turin is part of a sort of open-air exhibition involving both the vintage cars participating in the race and some current models, showing how the concept of sportiness has changed over the years.

Presented last November and arriving in all Italian showrooms these days, the Alfa Romeo Tonale Plug-In Hybrid Q4 completes the launch of the Tonale range, the model with which the Brand made its entry into the world of electrification. Therefore, the new top-of-the-range version anticipates the direction in which the concept of sportiness is moving for Alfa Romeo. Just think it is the most efficient Alfa Romeo ever with CO2 emissions up to 26g/km to access city centers without any limitation; over 80 km of autonomy in full electric for maximum daily mobility; and more than 600 km of overall range to tackle long extra-urban journeys. And 280 HP of overall power to ensure all the driving dynamics and sportiness of Alfa Romeo.

“We are proud to participate in this event that brings Turin back to the international stage – said Raffaele Russo, Country Manager of Alfa Romeo in Italy – The world of racing belongs to our DNA, an expression of noble Italian sportiness since 1910. And today our goal is to reinvent sportiness in the 21st century as demonstrated by the new Tonale Plug-In Hybrid Q4, with which Alfa Romeo intends to define the paradigm ” Efficient sportsmanship”