Sebastien Loeb announces his return to the FIA ​​World Rallycross Championship. The eight-time world champion will race with the Special ONE Racing team and will have the honor of bringing a car with a legendary name to the track: the Lancia Delta. This is not the same car with which the Turin-based company dominated the World Rally Championship, of which it still maintains the shapes of the external bodywork, but a re-adaptation in a battery-powered version to race in the electric WRX. In any case, the numbers tell of a much more powerful car than its original version.

The genesis of the Delta WRX

The Special ONE Racing team was born as an offshoot of GCK Motorsport, a structure which, under the banner of GCK Exclusiv-e, in 2021 presents the Lancia Delta EVO-E, a retrofit of the old Integrale. The restomood preserves the original parts of the bodywork of the historic Lancia model, restored and adapted however with an electric powertrain, completely different from the one subsequently used in the WRX. The Delta EVO-E is in any case an important stage in the process of approaching the World Rallycross Championship, whose regulation provides that only four-seater cars currently on sale can be approved. It is precisely the EVO-E project that allows the EVO e-RX to be homologated and fielded on the track, which in 2023 will be entrusted to Sébastien Loeb.

The powertrain

The FIA ​​WRX regulation provides for an all-wheel drive electric powertrain that is the same for all participants. It is packaged from the powerful battery pack supplied by the Austrian Kreiesel Electric, boxed in a carbon fiber casing. The generous 52.65 kWh capacity comes at the price of a considerable weight, a good 330 kg. Kreisel Electric itself also deals with the supply of inverters to silicon carbide, technology that represents the state of the art in the sector, with a weight of less than 6 kg and a peak efficiency greater than 99.5%. Like its colleagues, the Delta EVO e-RX mounts two electric motors, one for each axle, for a total of 880 Nm of torque and 500 kW of power, equivalent to 680 horsepower.

At both the front and rear, the motor-inverter assembly is integrated into the Xtrac transmission, outlining the P1316 electric axle. The single transmission ratio is 7.9:1, while the mechanical differential, necessary given the presence of only one motor per axle, is limited slip with an externally adjustable ramp. All in all, each electric axle weighs around 21 kg. The cooling of the powertrain is the responsibility of the registered teams, with the number of radiators not pre-set by the regulations.

The legacy

It is clear how much the Lancia Delta EVO e-RX is a very distant relative of the Integrale of the last century, while retaining its external lines and above all recounting its glorious legacy to the new generations, bringing a name still full of meaning to the race. Loeb’s new venture with Delta could also be the prelude to something more important. Any media comeback would not go unnoticed by CEO Luca Napolitano, who has never made a secret of his passion for motorsport. Furthermore, the Stellantis group is much more sensitive to motorsport than FCA was and, with the recently illustrated plans to relaunch the Lancia brand, a future official return to competitions represents a wonderful but also credible suggestion