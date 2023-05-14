Rally | Where did Kalle Rovanperä’s incredible speed come from? Jari-Matti Latvala tells

Jari-Matti Latvala is worried about Kalle Rovanperä’s passing.

Matosinhos

If Kalle Rovanperä and a map reader Jonne Halttunen perform with honors in Sunday’s four special tests in the World Rally of Portugal, ends the duo’s dry winless season in the World Series that lasted seven months and six rallies.

Toyota’s current team manager Jari-Matti Latvala remembers from his driving career the 2014 season at Volkswagen, when his team mate at the time With Sébastien Ogier didn’t want to go exactly like the previous season. It opened up Latvala’s best chance of riding for the world championship. Latvala never won the drivers’ world championship in his career.

Latvala still has enough understanding for Toyota driver Rovanpera.

“It’s normal when you win the championship. Ogier won his first championship in 2013 and at the same time opened the door for me for the following year. I didn’t win, but the door was open. It’s natural that motivation gets lost a bit,” Latvala points out.

Mild the lack of energy mixed with other, problematic details kept Rovanperä out of the hottest winning battle in the early season before the Portugal competition.

“Furthermore, Kalle has had bad starting positions, and the car has not been in full swing. When he started this competition, I felt that he was on a different level”, Latvala muses.

Jari-Matti Latvala is the head of Toyota’s World Rally Team.

Portuguese On Saturday’s stage of the World Rally Championship, Rovanperä’s iron qualities came back to the surface, when he put on his driving shoes at an even wilder pace.

Latvala could only admire the speed and confidence of the defending world champion.

“He shouldn’t have had to try so hard, but the drive has come easily to Kalle. If the car is not exactly pleasant, he will not be able to build trust. On the other hand, when the pieces are in place, he is able to make hard breaks”, Latvala knows.