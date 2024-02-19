Rally | Website: Janni Hussi broke down in tears in Sweden – “There has been so much feedback like that”

Janni Hussi was emotional after the World Cup rally in Sweden.

Rally Having made his debut in the World Series at the weekend rally in Sweden Janni Hussin emotions were on the surface when the race ended on Sunday in Umeå.

Hussi competes in WRC2 Lauri Joonan as a map reader. Joona drove his Rally2 car sixth in his class and 11th overall.

“There has been so much feedback that nothing will come of this, and this will not succeed. And now we're here, so it feels really good,” said Hussi Rallit.fiwebsite and burst into tears at the same time.

The renewed points system earned the duo one World Championship point in the overall race, as they were tenth overall in their Škoda Fabia RS after Saturday.

“Janni's performance should be given a ten and a parrot badge. He stayed on the note very well in challenging conditions”, praised Joona.

Hussi described the Rally Championship series on the website feeling great but empty.

“So much preparation and it feels like the race went by in the blink of an eye. This would not be possible in any way without Lauri and Salminen Markoa big thank you to them,” Hussi said.