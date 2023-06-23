Rally | Watching the Safari rally makes Jari-Matti Latvala hoarse: “It’s really sad”

Toyota’s team manager has been able to share tips with his drivers that he himself received from his father.

Naivasha

Toyota’s team manager to Jari-Matti Latvala there are no more rides available. His job description is currently to monitor how the team’s drivers do in special tests and to provide emotional support if necessary.

In other World Cup rallies, Latvala, 38, enjoys his job, but it is difficult for him to watch the Safari rally from the sidelines. The mind would get behind the wheel.

In his active career, Latvala did not drive the Safari Rally, as the race returned to the calendar after a 19-year absence in 2021.

“It’s really sad. I was able to pass the special tests in 2021, but now you can’t do that either. I know the nature of the race, so it would have been nice to go on an adventure,” Latvala feels.

Classic race koukerot Latvala would have believed that he could navigate with his experience. The turning point between full speed and tactically sound progress happened ten years ago in Greece.

“When I was younger, I couldn’t ride endurance races like this very well. After winning the Akropolis rally in 2013, I knew I could do it. Now there is more understanding and more kilometers anyway.”

Jari-Matti Latvala’s father Jari has been able to compete in the Safari rally.

What makes the situation special is that Latvala’s father, Jari, has participated in the rally. Father was an amateur driver at the SM level, who was looking for experiences towards the end of his career. Therefore, the Safari rally was selected as one competition, driven by our own N-group Mitsubishi.

“I’ve heard great stories about that 2001 race. It was the most expensive race my father has run. He was really tired after the race. The rally has changed since then, but the same principles still exist.”

Race tactics Father Latvala was created by a test driver who served Mitsubishi for a long time Lasse Lampi.

“Lasse gave him a pep talk that the N group car must be driven calmly. Even if others pass by, the rally must be driven at your own pace. The tactic worked, he made it to 11th place. Cars started to break down as the high speed started to eat tires and durability.”

“ “I told the boys at breakfast that the spirit of the game here is who can drive calmly enough.”

Now Jari-Matti Latvala passes on the lessons he has learned. On Friday, he reminded all four Toyota drivers of the nature of the rally. A 100% effort can easily lead to a mistake or technical failure.

“I told the boys at breakfast that the spirit of the game here is who has the patience to drive calmly enough. Even if you get stuck for 10 or 20 seconds, you shouldn’t panic, you have to stay out of trouble.”

Latvala would celebrate the Midsummer celebration when he was at home with a recipe that sounded like it would work. However, now Midsummer is rolling around on work assignments in Kenya, where Latvala arrived right before the start of the rally.

“I would be at the Ähtärin cottage and ride a jet ski, and I would also take a sauna,” Latvala smiles.