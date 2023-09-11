Rally | Toyota’s manager was amazed by Rovanperä’s performance: “He was the smartest driver in this rally”

Kaj Lindström praised Rovanperä’s spiritual qualities.

Rally stable Toyota’s Sports Director Kaj Lindström was in awe of his protégé after the World Cup competition in Greece Kalle Rovanperän of abilities.

Rovanperä, 22, roared his third victory of the season on the whimsical rally tracks of Greece. He was the only one of the drivers in the Rally1 class to clear 15 special tests without a flat tire or other technical problem.

It’s a great trick, because the conditions were the most challenging all weekend.

“Kalle is young but damn smart. He was the smartest driver in this rally. He attacked and tore everything out of his car, but at the same time managed to stay out of trouble and spare the car,” declared Lindström Autosport by.

Rovanperä himself admitted that he drove calculatedly in Greece. He didn’t take unnecessary risks.

“When you talk to Kalle or listen to his comments, you would never imagine that he was born in the 21st century. He’s really mature,” Jari-Matti Latvala Lindström, who worked as Toyota’s team manager, stated.

Rovanperä increased his World Championship lead to 33 points. The season continues in Chile at the turn of September-October.