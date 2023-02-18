Rally | Toyota’s boss revealed that star driver Kalle Rovanperä had to undergo repairs in Sweden

Kalle Rovanperä and Jonne Halttunen literally put on their work gloves in the Swedish rally.

Swedish Finished fourth in the World Rally Championship Kalle Rovanperän the gesture on the closing day of the rally on Sunday was secretive.

Rovanperä revealed after the opening clip of the day at the finish line that there had been problems during the transition period, but did not agree to open the matter in more detail.

“Let’s just say that it could have caused big problems. We fixed it and now everything is ok. I can’t say more,” Rovanperä continued.

Read more: Kalle Rovanperä did a clever trick in the Swedish rally – a huge advantage in Mexico

Now Toyota Technical Director Tom Fowler has opened Dirtfish in the interview, what was bothering Rovanperä’s car all morning.

“Simply put, they bled the air out of the brakes,” Fowler said.

The procedure refers to a maintenance procedure for hydraulic brakes that ensures the operation of the brakes.

Normally, this would have been done in the morning maintenance, but not all rallies of the 2023 season have the familiar 15-minute morning maintenance from previous seasons.

That’s why Rovanperä and kartturi Jonne Halttunen were forced to work as a mechanic out of sight.

“Drivers do this almost every day, but normally it is done after a break, for example when the brakes overheat. In this situation, it was new that the car had to be ready after the evening service. The car should have been perfect and normally we would get this fixed in the morning,” Fowler recounted.

Kalle Rovanperä struggled against adversity as best he could in Sweden.

Fowler also regretted that the maintenance procedure interfered with Rovanperä’s preparation for the final stretch of the rally.

“They were just waiting to drive a bit to the start and then put their foot down, and then there was such a change in the routines. We are not proud of this, but sometimes this happens.”

Fourth the ranked Rovanperä suffered in the snow rally because he started the race to plow the way for others. At no point did Rovanperä’s pace reach a winning pace.

On the power stage that ended the race, Rovanperä even slowed down, hoping that he would not be in the same position when the season continues in a month on the Mexican gravel.

The WC rally season is in a tickling situation Ott Tänak too after taking a convincing victory and the top spot in the World Series.

Fowler has a firm belief that, on equal terms, the reigning world champion is faster than everyone else.

“If Kalle Rovanperä puts ninth on the route on the first day, he will beat the others by two minutes. This kind of conversation wouldn’t even be used then,” Fowler nailed.