Rally | Toyota has a double lead in Monte Carlo

Toyota drivers Elfyn Evans and Sebastien Ogier are the top two in the World Rally Championship in Monte Carlo.

Finnish Jari-Matti Latvala The Toyota WRC team led by At the top of the World Rally Championship in Monte Carlo after Friday, the Welshman is roasting Elfyn Evansbehind which the tenth victory of the race is desired Sébastien Ogier is only by a margin of 4.5 seconds.

“It's never easy in this race. Already in the morning there were bad places, but we cleared them. I didn't quite get to the pace I would have liked,” said Evans, who enjoyed the best starting position.

“Now we just have to focus on tomorrow and do the best we can. We can't do anything else. Seb will definitely be tough.”

Ogier is already seeking the tenth crown of his career. On Friday, the man told about the grief that befell his personal life, but did not agree to say more about it. In the midst of his grief, however, Ogier has driven hard.

“Tomorrow will definitely be nicer. Today we suffered from our starting position, because there was a lot of bulk on the road. I've had a tough week, but the goal is to win, that's for sure,” said Ogier.

In the Rally2 class Sami Pajari drives Toyota's new car in fifth place. The gap to the top of the class has become almost two minutes.

Citroen is leading the WRC2 class Nikolai Grjazin formerly the Spanish surprise Pepe Lopez and the host country Yohan Rossel.

“Everything is getting better all the time, step by step. We are constantly learning more. This day was varied. There were icy places in the morning, but there was also something to do in our own rhythm,” Pajari said.

“The car feels better all the time, especially in dry weather it feels good. It's not so much about the car. Maybe we have to look at the drivers as well. We're going hard at the front, but we have to see where we can still reach. We're trying to improve all the time.”

On Saturday, six special stages will be run in the World Rally Championship in Monte Carlo. The race ends on Sunday with three fast laps, and the final party will be seen in the traditional way in Monaco.