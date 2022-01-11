Rally | Tommi Mäkinen received huge fines for fines

The district court found that Mäkinen had given false information about his income in connection with the speeding fine he received in 2019.

Middle Finland the district court has convicted the former team manager of the Toyota rally stable Tommi Mäkinen fines of almost € 47,000.

The district court found that Mäkinen provided incorrect information about his income in connection with the speeding fine he received in 2019.

Four-time world rally champion Mäkinen was fined 35 days for fines, amounting to 46,865 euros. Mäkinen was also ordered to pay the state 40 euros as a crime victim fee.

The verdict is not final.

Hilly In November 2019, he drove at a speed of 147 kilometers per hour in the Hundred area in the Jyväskylä region. He received a fine of 28 days, which made his income 37 37 euros.

Mäkinen submitted a report on the substantial decrease in his income to the prosecutor, which was approved. The daily fine was reduced to 105 euros. Mäkinen was fined EUR 2,940.

The district court now found that Mäkinen provided misleading information about his income in order to obtain an economic benefit. He had failed to declare his foreign earned income and capital income. According to Mäkinen, this is not an intentional act.

Mäkinen lived a lot in Estonia and said in his reply to the district court that he did not know that foreign income would be taken into account in determining fines.