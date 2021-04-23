Rally | Thierry Neuville leads the Croatian World Rally Championship after the opening day, Kalle Rovanperä’s seams went out at the beginning

Rising seven-time world champion Sebastien Ogier won the last three special stages of the day.

Belgian Hyundai driver Thierry Neuville leads the Croatian World Rally Championship after the first day of driving. After eight special stages, Neuville leads the rally 7.7 seconds ahead of second-placed Toyota. Sebastien Ogieria.

Third is Toyota Elfyn Evans, which is just 0.3 seconds behind his teammate Ogier. Fourth in the overall race is Hyundain Ott Tänak 31.9 seconds from the tip.

Finland Kalle Rovanperä knocked out the race in the first special stage, but Rovanperä and the map reader Jonne Halttunen scurrying out of Toyota intact.

Ford Teemu Suninen and a map reader Mikko Markkula experienced moments of horror on the fourth special stage when the vehicle had to deviate badly out of the way. The staff wasted half a minute.

After the opening day, Suninen’s fleet will be in the overall race in 12th, more than four minutes from the top.

The Croatian rally, which will be run for the first time in the World Series, will continue on Saturday with eight special stages. The race ends on Sunday.