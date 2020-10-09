Rally | The World Rally Championship surprised: the final race of the season will be run on the legendary Monza F1 track

Most of the special stages are run on the Monza track.

Rally Another competition has been added to the World Series. Around the Monza F1 track in Italy, the final race of the season will be run from 4 to 6. December, the International Motor Racing Federation (FIA) announced on Friday.

The race is run on an abbreviated schedule of WRC rallies. The length of the special tests is about 220 kilometers. Most of the special stages of the first and last days are run on the Monza car track. All special tests are run on asphalt.

On Saturday 5 December, there will also be express runs on the roads near the Monza line.

The World Rally Championship is also currently being run in Sardinia, Italy. There may still be a run in Belgium in November, but it is uncertain.