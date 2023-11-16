Rally | The World Rally Championship in Japan started dramatically

Kalle Rovanperä said that he has gone many times in water skiing.

Fierce rain made the drivers hard at the opening special stages of the World Rally Championship in Japan on Friday morning local time. Hyundai’s right at the opening Dani Sordo and a Ford driver Adrien Fourmaux drove off the road at the same bend. Also the host country Takamoto Katsuta went off road but was able to continue.

In the second special stage, the wet conditions caused every WRC driver’s windshield to fog up badly. There were some near misses, but all drivers made it to the finish line. The third special test of the morning, on the other hand, was canceled completely. The official reason was that the medical helicopter could not take off in bad weather.

“The conditions were already too bad, so canceling the section was the right thing to do. I went quite a few times in the water. It didn’t rain that much on the opening section, so it was more drivable. The second section was already dangerous, because even on a straight road you could lose grip”, world champion Kalle Rovanperä hurt.

“Our tires are not designed for such heavy rain. It was no longer safe.”

Toyota’s Elfyn Evans leads the rally by 26 seconds ahead of Hyundai Thierry Neuville. Toyota’s French star in third place Sebastien Ogier is third, 42.6 seconds behind the leader.

Kalle Rovanperä is in fifth place in the rally, but in the rain, the gap to his teammate Evans was as much as one minute and 36 seconds. Unusually for an asphalt rally, Rovanperä was in the role of a “plow truck” when leaves and pine needles had to be cleaned from the road.

“It was more difficult than we could have expected. It was already clear from the start that it was really difficult for the first car. It was much more slippery than during the notation, because the rain had dripped leaves and needles from the trees. The road was terribly dirty, Rovanperä summed up.”

Hyundai’s Esapekka Lappi is ninth, almost two and a half minutes behind the leader. Heikki Kovalainen run in position ten. In the WRC2 class, Kovalainen is third, less than two minutes away from the class leader About Andreas Mikkelsen.