Rally | The uproar caused by the collision between Kalle Rovanperä and the cow took a nasty turn – Elisa Aaltola tells about harsh messages

Elisa Aaltola received inappropriate and rude replies to her messages.

6.6. 19:43

Rally car driver Kalle Rovanperän and the encounter with a cow on the rally trail in Sardinia has attracted a lot of attention and discussion.

Docent of animal and environmental ethics at the University of Turku Elisa Aaltola tweeted his observations about the case. He was upset that the general concern seemed to be the condition of Rovanperä’s car rather than the well-being of the cow.

Aaltola’s views were widely considered in the media and attracted attention on social media. Rovanperä responded to Aaltola via social media on Monday.

From the Instagram message written by Aaltola on Tuesday afternoon, it appears that the docent has received inappropriate and low-style messages on social media since entering the rally world.

“The rally driver also admits that there are not enough animals in rallies anyway. The price of the rally for both nature and animals is high. When I point this out, some rally people attack me in writing. I’ve already had to delete dozens of comments from my social media that hinted at violence, made fun of injured animals and mocked women as ‘cows’ and ‘whores’,” Aaltola writes.

In his update, Aaltola attached screenshots of the rude feedback he received. Their tone does not remain unclear.

“It has to be said that now the rally crowd is getting a pretty bad picture,” Aaltola continues.

Rovanperä had previously written his own equivalent and his view of the situation as a comment on Aaltola’s earlier publication.

“A little clarification for those who don’t know about the sport. If, unfortunately, there is a collision with an animal, for example, the race organizer and the orderlies along the route are responsible for taking care of the animal immediately after the event. Not our competitors, because for example us stopping at that place could possibly cause a new dangerous situation when the next competitor comes after a few minutes”, Rovanperä answered.

The reigning world champion added that the animal’s condition had been checked after the unfortunate crash.

“The competition organizer sent a veterinarian to the living cow, and the cow has been taken care of properly. In other words, in our competitions, we don’t intentionally leave animals to their own luck if something happens, and basically we try to keep them off the route, of course.”

Message asked on Friday shortly after the event From Antonio Turrito, how they deal with a cow stuck under a car. Turrito was part of the management of the World Rally Championship in Sardinia.

Turrito communicated that the cow will be euthanized if it is in bad shape and euthanasia is considered best for the animal. According to Turrito’s report, the veterinarian took the cow to investigate.

Evening newspaper reported on Tuesday evening that the cow is still alive.

Rovanperä finished third in the Rally of Sardinia and continues to lead the Drivers’ World Series.