Wednesday, September 6, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Rally | The test special stage of the World Rally Championship in Greece was canceled due to severe weather conditions

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 6, 2023
in World Europe
0
Rally | The test special stage of the World Rally Championship in Greece was canceled due to severe weather conditions

The test special exam was supposed to be held on Thursday morning.

Rough ones the weather conditions are tormenting the World Rally Championship in Greece, which was supposed to start on Thursday evening.

On Wednesday evening, the race organizer announced that Thursday morning’s special test had to be canceled “for the safety of competitors and race officials”.

Heavy rains and thunderstorms have tormented the Lamia region of Greece, which serves as the center of the World Cup rally, at the beginning of the week.

Wednesday’s notation at Pavlian’s special exam (EK7/10) also had to be interrupted due to weather conditions. In some places, notching has had to be done on very muddy and wet roads.

Circumstances because of this, the race organizers have already had to shorten the race route from the planned one.

The World Rally Championship in Greece is scheduled to start on Thursday evening at 19:05 with a 1.48 kilometer public special stage.

See also  Crimes | Tanskalaislehti: Former NATO Secretary General Fogh Rasmussen is being investigated for economic crimes in Latvia

#Rally #test #special #stage #World #Rally #Championship #Greece #canceled #due #severe #weather #conditions

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Elderberry Gummies: A Delicious Defense for Health

Elderberry Gummies: A Delicious Defense for Health

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result