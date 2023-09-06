Rally | The test special stage of the World Rally Championship in Greece was canceled due to severe weather conditions

The test special exam was supposed to be held on Thursday morning.

Rough ones the weather conditions are tormenting the World Rally Championship in Greece, which was supposed to start on Thursday evening.

On Wednesday evening, the race organizer announced that Thursday morning’s special test had to be canceled “for the safety of competitors and race officials”.

Heavy rains and thunderstorms have tormented the Lamia region of Greece, which serves as the center of the World Cup rally, at the beginning of the week.

Wednesday’s notation at Pavlian’s special exam (EK7/10) also had to be interrupted due to weather conditions. In some places, notching has had to be done on very muddy and wet roads.

Circumstances because of this, the race organizers have already had to shorten the race route from the planned one.

The World Rally Championship in Greece is scheduled to start on Thursday evening at 19:05 with a 1.48 kilometer public special stage.