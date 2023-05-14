Sunday, May 14, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Rally | The Swedish skier lost the lead due to donut ventilation

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 14, 2023
in World Europe
0
Rally | The Swedish skier lost the lead due to donut ventilation

Oliver Solberg had a lot of work to do on Sunday in the WRC2 class.

Swedish Oliver Solberg was on his way to victory in the WRC2 class in the Portuguese Rally, but at the end of Saturday’s special tests he was excited to wow the crowd with “donuts”.

Solberg spun his car twice in front of the crowd, but grabbing in the middle of the race is prohibited. Solberg received a one-minute time penalty, which dropped him to second place in the WRC2 class.

“I’m sorry I forgot the rules. I just wanted to give the audience a good show,” Solberg told the Swedish Broadcasting Corporation for SVT.

Even last season, Solberg would have gotten away with fines, but this season the rule has been tightened.

Due to a time penalty, Solberg was 35.5 seconds behind the British in the WRC2 class Gus Greensmith. Solberg has tightened the gap on Sunday: before the last special stage, the gap is only 8.7 seconds.

See also  Football Jürgen Klopp doesn't want Erling Braut Haaland to go to Liverpool: "It's not fun at all"

is in the lead of the World Cup rally Kalle Rovanperä. Solberg is seventh in the overall times, more than nine minutes behind Rovanpera.

#Rally #Swedish #skier #lost #lead #due #donut #ventilation

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Erdogan and Kilicdaroglu complete election campaigns

Erdogan and Kilicdaroglu complete election campaigns

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result