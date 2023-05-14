Rally | The Swedish skier lost the lead due to donut ventilation

Oliver Solberg had a lot of work to do on Sunday in the WRC2 class.

Swedish Oliver Solberg was on his way to victory in the WRC2 class in the Portuguese Rally, but at the end of Saturday’s special tests he was excited to wow the crowd with “donuts”.

Solberg spun his car twice in front of the crowd, but grabbing in the middle of the race is prohibited. Solberg received a one-minute time penalty, which dropped him to second place in the WRC2 class.

“I’m sorry I forgot the rules. I just wanted to give the audience a good show,” Solberg told the Swedish Broadcasting Corporation for SVT.

Even last season, Solberg would have gotten away with fines, but this season the rule has been tightened.

Due to a time penalty, Solberg was 35.5 seconds behind the British in the WRC2 class Gus Greensmith. Solberg has tightened the gap on Sunday: before the last special stage, the gap is only 8.7 seconds.

is in the lead of the World Cup rally Kalle Rovanperä. Solberg is seventh in the overall times, more than nine minutes behind Rovanpera.