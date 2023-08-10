Rally | The rude behavior of the Estonian rally star in Jyväskylä was revealed

Ford’s Estonian rally star Ott Tänak was in a hurry for the summer vacation and did not have time to greet his team’s employees after his interruption.

Rally stable M Sport Ford and its star driver Ott Tänak too last weekend turned into a complete pancake before it could even properly begin.

The Estonian had to stop already in the third special stage of the Finnish World Cup Rally, when he hit a stone and broke the bottom of his car badly.

French motorsport magazine Car week reveals that Tänak played a cheeky trick on his own team after his suspension.

According to the magazine, the 35-year-old Estonian didn’t even bother to talk to his team after returning to the maintenance area, but headed straight for home.

“Many eyebrows were raised when the employees, who had been away from home for three weeks, found out on social media that their driver was already at home enjoying a ‘deserved’ vacation even before the first day of Rally Finland had finished,” the Autohebdo article describes.

According to the magazine, Tänak was in such a hurry to get to the next Viron ferry that even the team boss didn’t Richard Miller had time to talk with his star driver.

“Ott has a reputation for being an individualist, and that was proven again. Unfortunately,” the paper stated.

Even today, the summer has been dark. His home rally in Estonia was delayed even before the start of the race with a five-minute time penalty due to an engine change.

Tänak is fourth in the World Drivers’ Championship, with 66 points Kalle from Rovanperä left behind.

Read more: Complete disaster for Ott Tänak in Jyväskylä – “There’s a big hole in the engine”

Read more: Teemu Suninen was disappointed with his fourth place: “I have to be a better driver”