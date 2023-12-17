Rally | The points calculation for the World Cup rally is completely new

More points will be awarded on Sunday night than before.

International the autosport union renews the points calculation of the World Rally Championship. In the future, the driver has opportunities for even better points, even if stopping would spoil the actual race. It will work out from the World Series rulebook published on Friday.

In the future, the competition will be divided even more strongly into parts. Friday and Saturday make up the actual competition, the winner of which gets 18 points. Second place is allowed 15 points and a total of ten drivers can score points, last place is allowed one point.

More points will be awarded based on Sunday alone. Points will be awarded to the seven best drivers on Sunday. The best driver gets seven points and the seven get one.

However, the days are tied together. The driver must reach the finish line on Sunday to get points from Friday and Saturday's times. If the race ends with an interruption on Sunday, the driver will be without points from the actual race. Therefore, the winner of the actual race will not be decided until Sunday.

Instead, it is possible to get points from Sunday alone.

The so-called Power Stage, i.e. a single special test that brings points, will also remain in Sunday's program. Points are given to the five best of it as before. Five for number one, one for number five.

The change with this, for example, a driver who stops early on Friday can achieve 12 points if he can win both Sunday's race and the Power Stage.

The reigning world rally champion is Kalle Rovanperä. Next season, Rovanperä will only drive part of the World Series.