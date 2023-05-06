Rally | The map reader who survived Craig Breen’s fatal crash returns to the rally tracks: “The decision was not easy”

James Fulton, the map reader of Craig Breen, who died in the accident, explained what makes him return to the rally car.

Irish by Craig Breen worked as a map reader James Fulton returns to rally racing. Breen died in an accident on April 13 during the tests before the World Rally Championship in Croatia. Fulton survived the crash without serious injuries.

Fulton will be the British driver for the rest of the season Chris Meeken as a karter in the WRC2 class. They will get into real action next at Rally Portugal, which starts on May 11.

“This has been a really difficult time. It wasn’t an easy decision, but after talking with my family and Craig’s family, I felt like this is what Craig would have wanted too,” said Fulton DirtFish– according to the rally website.

Fulton stated that working with Meeke would complete his and Breen’s work in the best possible way.

“I started this challenge with him (Breen). The best way to honor his memory is to finish what we started together,” Fulton said WRCon the website of

He said earlier For Autosport that he was skeptical about the idea of ​​returning.

“It felt like everything happens too quickly after the death of a good friend. I decided to go, firstly because I have a huge passion for rallying, but I also thought about what Craig would have said to me. I know he would have told me to take the offer,” Fulton said.

Fulton’s the employer does not change, as Meeke also drives for Hyundai, as did Breen.

CEO of Hyundai’s Portugal division Sergio Ribeiro is pleased with Fulton’s decision.

“We wanted James to come back. We are naturally delighted to welcome him back to the team. We cherish Craig’s memory and his passion for rallying,” said Ribeiro.

Meeke and Breen were teammates at Citroën in 2016–18.

Meeke has driven the World Rally Championship for the last time in 2019. Since then, he has been a test driver for Skoda. He won five World Cup competitions between 2015 and 2017.