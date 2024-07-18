Rally | The Latvian World Cup Rally started dramatically – the star driver drove into the forest in the first few meters

Rally|In Latvia, for the first time, the World Rally Championship is gassed.

Latvian The shakedown special stage of the World Championship Rally started with a bang.

The leading Belgian Hyundai driver in the World Championship Thierry Neuville, 36, was the first driver on the slippery gravel road. He crashed out of the way towards the bush, plowing his cart quite a long way along the ditch.

Neuville skillfully maneuvered his car back onto the road, but a bigger exit was very close.

Organizers in the interview, Neuville complained that the road lacked marking sticks to prevent cutting the driving line.

The Rally of Latvia will now be run as a World Championship competition for the first time.

Toyota driver Kalle Rovanperä23, has a nostalgic approach to rallying, as he gassed up in Latvian rallies as an early teenager.

– It’s great to be in Latvia again, but I don’t remember much about you, Rovanperä stated in an interview with the organizers.

Also a Hyundai driver Esapekka Lappi33, has competed in Latvia earlier in his career.

Test special exam at the top of the scoreboard was an Estonian Hyundai driver Ott Tänak, 36, when the top drivers had gassed up two times. Today’s time was also 1:33.6. Rovanperä was sixth with a time of 1:34.7 and Lappi was seventh with a time of 1:35.3.

Latvian The first competitive special stage of the World Rally Championship is scheduled to start on Thursday at 20:05. The rally ends on Sunday.

The test special exam was still in progress at the time of writing this.