Tuesday, April 20, 2021
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Rally | The Finnish World Rally Championship will move into the autumn

by admin
April 20, 2021
in World
0

Last year, there were no World Championship points in Finland.

Of the year The second World Rally Championship in Finland will take place on 30 September – 3. October due to the coronavirus situation. Initially, the Jyväskylä region had to be gassed at the turn of July-August.

The race organizer told about the change on its website.

Earlier this year, the World Rally Championship was run in the Rovaniemi region, replacing the Swedish Rally. Last year, there were no World Championship points in Finland.

.
#Rally #Finnish #World #Rally #Championship #move #autumn

Tags:
admin

admin

Next Post

Beckham: The love of the "witch" is in danger!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

Connect with us

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.