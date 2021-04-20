Rally | The Finnish World Rally Championship will move into the autumn

Last year, there were no World Championship points in Finland.

Of the year The second World Rally Championship in Finland will take place on 30 September – 3. October due to the coronavirus situation. Initially, the Jyväskylä region had to be gassed at the turn of July-August.

The race organizer told about the change on its website.

Earlier this year, the World Rally Championship was run in the Rovaniemi region, replacing the Swedish Rally.