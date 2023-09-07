Friday, September 8, 2023
Rally | The Finnish drivers took a double lead in the World Rally Championship in Greece

September 7, 2023
Rovanperä was barely faster than Lapp on the opening special stage.

Last world champion of the year Kalle Rovanperä leads the World Rally Greece after the first special stage.

Toyota’s Rovanperä, who is leading the World Series, left the gas-fueled Hyundai in second place with a short one-and-a-half-kilometer fast track Esapekka Lapland 0.3 seconds. Third is Hyundai’s Thierry Neuville 0.4 seconds from the tip.

The Greek rally continues tomorrow with five special stages.

