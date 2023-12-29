Rally | The dispute between Kalle Rovanperä and the Police Board continues, even a threatened fine is already on the table

Kalle Rovanperä and the Police Administration have already been exchanging letters for several months regarding Rovanperä's Instagram account.

Police Board asks for the rally world champion Kalle Rovanperää to remove old publications in Finnish from its Instagram account, which it considers to be in violation of the Lottery Act.

Rovanperä has until January 15. Otherwise, the Police Board says it will impose a fine on him.

Rovanperä and the Police Administration argue about the content of Rovanperä's Instagram account. The matter originally concerned betting company Unibet, which is one of Rovanperä's sponsors.

The company's logo has appeared in Rovanperä's Instagram posts, for example on his riding helmet, overalls and as added text in various photos and videos. Rovanperä has also used the hashtag #unibet.

According to the Police Board, it was a matter of prohibited gambling marketing, which can only be carried out by Veikkaus in Finland.

Fresh in its letter, the Police Board asks Rovanperä to remove from his account “all such publications that contain Finnish subtitles or that are spoken in Finnish, and that contain Unibet's logo or other mention or a link to Unibet.”

Rovanperä and the Police Board mostly reached an agreement on the matter. Rovanperä said that he will be particularly careful about his publications in the future and that he will only publish in English in the future.

At the same time, the Police Board pointed out that Rovanperä's Instagram account still had old publications in Finnish, which can be considered gambling marketing aimed at Finns and Finland.

The Police Board asked Rovanpera for an explanation of what he intends to do about it.

Rovanperä repeated to the police that he still disagrees that his Instagram posts contained gambling marketing aimed at mainland Finland or people living there.

Rovanperä's answer showed that he does not agree to remove the publications demanded by the Police Board.