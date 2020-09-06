Rally | The departure of the teammate raised Rovanperä to fifth place, Tänak continues on the high of the Estonian rally

There are 4 particular phases of the race with out driving.

Toyota Kalle Rovanperä took fifth place within the thirteenth particular stage of the Estonian World Rally Championship when fifth-team teammate Takamoto Katsuta drove out and stopped.

Rovanperä suffered a tire break on Saturday morning and misplaced half a minute. As well as, he acquired a one-minute time penalty late Saturday, dropping him to sixth.

The penalty got here when Rovanperä’s map reader Jonne Halttunen eliminated the radiator safety plate within the forbidden space.

Competitors on the forefront continues Hyundai Ott Tänakwith simply over 13 seconds of neck teammate Craig Breeniin. Rovanperä is simply over a minute and a half behind Immediately.

“The time was simply okay, however this was a troublesome particular stage for me. I attempted the model new changes, and they don’t seem to be at all times straightforward to adapt to, however the really feel was fairly good, so I am glad, “mentioned Rovanperä WRC web site.

Ford Esapekka Lapland is within the sixth and Ford Teemu Suninen seventh. Lapland is simply over 1.53 minutes from Tänak and Suninen simply over 2.03 minutes.

