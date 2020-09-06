No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Rally | The departure of the teammate raised Rovanperä to fifth place, Tänak continues on the high of the Estonian rally

Bhavi Mandalia by Bhavi Mandalia
September 6, 2020
in World
0
0
SHARES
5
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

There are 4 particular phases of the race with out driving.

Toyota Kalle Rovanperä took fifth place within the thirteenth particular stage of the Estonian World Rally Championship when fifth-team teammate Takamoto Katsuta drove out and stopped.

Rovanperä suffered a tire break on Saturday morning and misplaced half a minute. As well as, he acquired a one-minute time penalty late Saturday, dropping him to sixth.

The penalty got here when Rovanperä’s map reader Jonne Halttunen eliminated the radiator safety plate within the forbidden space.

Competitors on the forefront continues Hyundai Ott Tänakwith simply over 13 seconds of neck teammate Craig Breeniin. Rovanperä is simply over a minute and a half behind Immediately.

“The time was simply okay, however this was a troublesome particular stage for me. I attempted the model new changes, and they don’t seem to be at all times straightforward to adapt to, however the really feel was fairly good, so I am glad, “mentioned Rovanperä WRC web site.

Ford Esapekka Lapland is within the sixth and Ford Teemu Suninen seventh. Lapland is simply over 1.53 minutes from Tänak and Suninen simply over 2.03 minutes.

There are 4 extra particular phases of the race.

.

Tags:
Bhavi Mandalia

Bhavi Mandalia

Enneagram 7. The multi-tasker. Growing one step closer every day to leaving my legacy.

Related Posts

Next Post

These 5 changes will affect you in PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Premium Content

No Result
View All Result

This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy and Cookie Policy.