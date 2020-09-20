Rally | The closing day of the World Rally Championship in Turkey began with a sum of tire failures – difficulties for Finns as well

Toyota’s British driver Elfyn Evans cleared Cetibel’s route without casualties and rose from fourth place to the top of the rally.

Turkey The closing day of the World Rally Championship began with a challenging, more than 38-kilometer-long 9th special stage. Of the top drivers, only Toyota’s British driver Elfyn Evans cleared the Cetibel route without casualties and rose from fourth place to the top of the rally.

Evans leads second-placed Toyota Sebastien Ogieria 46.9 seconds. The French driver suffered a puncture in the opening clip of the day and lost to Evans for more than a minute.

Hyundain Thierry Neuville also suffered a puncture, lost to Evans for nearly two minutes and dropped from the top spot to third in the rally. The Belgian is 0.8 seconds from Ogier.

About Finnish drivers best survived the seventh driven Kalle Rovanperä, but the gap with Evans grew large. Rovanperä will continue in the race for the fifth time, just over two minutes after the British.

Rovanperä was amazed at the big stretch in the finish.

“Something affected our pace. We might have hit a loose stone or something, but I didn’t see one, ”Rovanperä said on the WRC website.

M-Sport Ford was sixth Teemu Suninen had to be suspended. The rear suspension of Suninen’s car was badly damaged, and the Finn left his Ford by the roadside.

Suninen’s teammate Esapekka Lapland suffered a puncture but held its seventh place. The difference to Evans is almost four minutes.

“It was a puncture at about 10 miles. I wasn’t sure at first, but we had to change it (the tire), ”Lapland said.

There are three special stages left in the rally. A long leg of Cetibel is still being run again today.