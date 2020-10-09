Upgrade
Rally | Teemu Suninen drives second in Sardinia, but the gap with Sordo widened at the end of the day: “This was quite disappointing”

October 9, 2020
M-Sport Ford’s Finnish driver Teemu Suninen gasifies second place after the opening day of the World Rally Championship in Sardinia. Sunise’s resignation with the Spaniard leading the rally Dani Sordoon is 17.4 seconds.

Suninen, who started the rally sharply, had to bow to Sordo in the last two sections of the day. The 26-year-old from Tuusula was fourth in the sixth special stage, and the difference to Sordo increased by 7.9 seconds.

“This was quite disappointing,” Suninen said on the World Series website.

The 37-year-old Hyundai veteran Sordo is only driving in his second race of the season, but the Spaniard stumbled as high as four base times on opening day. At the World Rally Championship in Mexico in March, he stopped.

“Absolutely awesome. This is only the first day, but we have to continue in this way until the end, ”Sordo rejoiced.

Sordo and Suninen also conquered the top positions in Sardinia last year.

Hyundain is the third to drive the race Thierry Neuville (difference to Sordo 35.2 seconds), fourth in Toyota Sebastien Ogier (–36.0) and Toyota, the fifth leading World Championship series Elfyn Evans (–51.9).

Kalle Rovanperä Toyota did not perform as desired with the day’s closing stakes. The young Finn lost more than a minute to Sordo in the fifth special stage and almost 50 seconds in the sixth.

Rovanperä is ninth overall. The difference to Sordoon is over two and a half minutes.

Suninen’s teammate Esapekka Lapland started the rally brilliantly but had to be suspended for another special stage due to a technical fault.

The rally will continue on Saturday with six special stages.

