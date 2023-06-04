Rally | Taking off the gloves was expensive for Esapekka Lap

Esapekka Lap was given a penalty in the World Rally Championship in Sardinia.

Olbia

Lappi was fined 200 euros because he did not wear all the driving equipment properly until the time control station after the finish of the special stage.

Lap’s case concerned the 15th special stage of the competition on Saturday, when he had taken off his driving gloves too early.

According to the rules, the drivers would have to wear all the equipment until the time control station after the finish of the special stage.

Also Lapland’s 40-year-old Hyundai teammate Daniel Sordo was fined 200 euros for a similar “driving glove case” at the 14th special exam.

Sardinian in a rally like this, the temperature inside the car may rise to temperatures of over 50 degrees and even more. Rally1 hybrid cars do not have air conditioning, and the heat from the engine and hybrid system increases the heat in the cabin.

Lapland is in the rally on the second final day of the competition on Sunday. A double victory is coming for Hyundai, because Lapland’s Belgian teammate Thierry Neuville lead the rally.