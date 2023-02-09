It ended under the banner of Kalle Rovanperä the first internship of the Rally Sweden 2023, second round of the WRC world championship. The Toyota Finn, after doing well in this morning’s shakedown, repeated himself in the dark and on the snow of Umeå with the signature on the best time, stopping the clock on the 3:23.3. A flawless performance for the reigning world champion, despite the complexity of the route just 5.1 km long but characterized by the presence of treacherous snow banks, against which several drivers collided with their cars.

Among these, the one who suffered the most damage was another Finn like Esapekka Lappi, 4th at the end of the race but with a better time than the one set by Thierry Neuville, despite two contacts against the snowbanks. The Belgian of Hyundai, fifth at the finish line, in fact accused a delay of five seconds from Rovanperä, who can enjoy the provisional leadership pending Friday ahead of Ott Tanak and Elfyn Evans, which complete the virtual podium. While the Estonian of the Ford accuses a delay of a second and a half, the Welshman pays for a gap of 3 seconds, also thanks to an uncertainty at the start. The dancing on the ice will resume tomorrow from 8.30am, with seven stages scheduled until 7pm.

WRC | Rally Sweden: standings after SS1 – Top 10



POS. PILOT CAR TIME/GAP 1 Kalle Rovanperä Toyota 3:23.3 2 Ott Tanak Ford +1.6 3 Elfyn Evans Toyota +3.1 4 Esapekka Lappi Hyundai +3.9 5 Thierry Neuville Hyundai +5.0 6 Takamoto Katsuta Toyota +5.6 7 Craig Breen Hyundai +6.7 8 Pierre-Louis Loubet Ford +10.8 9 Jonne Halttunen Skoda (WRC2) +11.4 10 Ole Veiby Volkswagen (WRC2) +12.3