Rally | Superior World Cup leader Kalle Rovanperä gloats – “The situation is not bad at all”

Kalle Rovanperä increased his lead in the World Series by 12 points. The Safari Rally was a success for Toyota, as the team renewed its four wins from last year.

Naivasha

Kalle Rovanperä missed the winner of the Safari Rally of Sebastien Ogier 6.7 seconds. It’s not a big difference after more than 350 EK kilometers.

When it didn’t seem like enough to boost his team mate’s pace, Rovanperä thought it more reasonable to secure the World Championship points brought by the second place.

Rovanperä received three additional points from the Power Stage that ended the race.

The situation was still alive during Saturday night and Sunday morning, when Rovanperä reduced Ogier’s lead from a minute to only about eight seconds. Then the Frenchman cleared again, and the gap remained around ten seconds.

“We stuck to the plan. I was careful about the car and the tires, even though we pushed with the intention that Sebin would catch up. It just wasn’t enough,” Rovanperä admitted.

Rovanperä’s World Championship lead to second to Thierry Neuville now has 37 points. It bodes well, because the next competitions in Estonia and Finland suit the Finnish ace perfectly.

“If you look at the points situation, the difference to the next one is now really good. A couple of good races are next, so the situation is not bad at all.”

For Toyota, the end of the rally was especially exciting, as each of the team’s cars suffered from overheating. Rovanperä’s car no longer wanted all the power that is normally available.

“It felt like it. Maybe it had to do with the engine being full of sand before the last stretch. Of course I tried to get a decent ride, but now I couldn’t do better.”

Tactical rationality has become more and more Rovanperä’s trademark, along with maintaining a fierce pace. Mistakes happen extremely rarely, and they didn’t happen in the Safari rally either.

“At no point did I try any crazy risks. During the entire rally I had two spare tires. Of course, you always have to think that there is a chance to win,” added Rovanperä.