Rally | Sébastien Ogier, who had a head-on crash, will not be able to participate in the World Rally Championship in Poland

Rally|Sébastien Ogier was injured during the notation.

The French star’s team, Toyota, confirmed the matter on Tuesday evening message service in X.

Ogier and his map reader Vincent Landais were on the move in a civilian car, as is customary in notation. The note ended in a head-on collision with a civilian car.

Toyota said on Tuesday evening that none of the four people involved in the crash were seriously injured in the accident.

“Landais has been discharged, but Ogier will remain under medical supervision overnight and will not be able to participate in the event”, Toyota team wrote.

“Everyone’s safety and well-being remain the team’s top priorities.”

Sébastien Ogier will not participate in the Polish World Cup Rally. Photo from Portugal in May.

Toyota said he was considering options for Ogier’s temporary replacement.

The accident happened on Tuesday morning on a narrow dirt road.

Toyota did not specify the nature of Ogier’s or Landais’ injuries, but Poland’s Radio ZET reported message service in X Ogier suffered injuries to his back and chest.

According to the radio channel, Ogier was transported from the accident site to the hospital by helicopter.

The 40-year-old Ogier has won the rally car world championship no less than eight times.