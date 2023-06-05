Rally grandmaster Sébastien Ogier says he is not going to aim for his ninth World Championship title.

Olbia

French grand master Sébastien Ogier39, has recently been gassing up selected rallies as a Toyota show driver, and therefore will not participate in the entire World Series.

In the World Rally Championship in Sardinia, Ogier crashed out of the road from the lead on Saturday evening. He is now fifth in the World Championship points table, already 48 points behind the leader Kalle Rovanperää.

Before his exit, Ogier had suffered from technical problems with his car. According to Ogier, the crash was caused by his muddy driving shoe slipping off the pedal when he tried to brake.

Ogier estimates that he wouldn’t have even had the chance to fight for the victory in the Sardinian race without the exit, because there was a fault in the car.

Ogier is basically a show driver, but some have seen the Frenchman still as a contender in the World Championship title fight.

It has also been reported that Ogier’s hunger grows when he eats, so he would also invest in the pursuit of the world championship by driving more World Cup rallies than originally thought.

Is Ogier still going to aim for the world championship this season? This is how he responds.

“I already missed two competitions on my own initiative. So I already missed a couple of competitions in such a way that I didn’t participate in them, but the plan is to miss quite a few competitions from now on as well.”

“I’m really enjoying this situation – I can’t overemphasize that. I get to drive a rally with an efficient car from a fantastic team and also win some races.”

“However, I feel that the time I spend at home with my family has more value than a new World Championship title. I am happy in the current situation,” said eight-time world champion Ogier.

Toyota’s team manager Jari-Matti Latvala38, has stated that Ogier would drive “about half” of the 13 rallies of the World Championship season.

“That’s more or less the plan to go with. Whether it’s seven or eight World Cup rallies, but that’s the main idea,” Ogier himself stated.

Ogier has now participated in four World Cup rallies this season. Toyota has already announced that Ogier will participate in the World Rally Championship in Kenya at the end of June.