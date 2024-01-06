Rally | Sami Pajari will drive for Toyota in a Finnish team next season: “Only once can I seize the opportunity”

Toyota acquired a Finnish driver from Skoda.

Rally driver Sami Pajari gets a Toyota after moving to the Finnish Printsport team. Pajari drives his map reader Enni Mälkönen with in the coming season in the WRC2 class. The main game is Toyota's new Rally2 car.

The two drive as drivers for the Finnish Printsport team, as Toyota itself does not run its equipment as a team at the WRC2 level. Toyota has not previously had a car in the second class of the World Rally Championship.

“I believe in the vision of the future. Toyota has made winning cars and that was one point why I wanted to choose this car. The competitiveness of the car is interesting”, commented Pajari in the press release.

“Toyota only brings a new Rally2 car to the market once, so only once can I seize the opportunity and be the first driver of the car in a WRC competition situation. The opportunity is so wonderful that I decided to take it. It's a pretty neat thing.”

Last In the season, Pajari, 22, from Lahti, drove in the WRC2 class World Series as a driver for Toksport, supported by the Skoda factory. Pajari celebrated a class win in the Jyväskylä World Rally and also got on the podium in the Swedish, Estonian and Chilean World Championships. He was seventh in the World Championship in the WRC2 class.

Pajari won the Junior World Championship in the 2021 season.