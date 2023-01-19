Thursday, January 19, 2023
Rally | Sami Pajari misses the World Rally Championship in Monte Carlo due to food poisoning

January 19, 2023
in World Europe
“Of course this is a terrible disappointment,” rally driver Sami Pajari said after having to withdraw from the Monte Carlo rally.

19.1. 21:28

Finnish driver Sami Pajari will not take part in the season-opening World Rally Championship in Monte Carlo, which started on Thursday evening. The reason is food poisoning.

“Of course, this is a terrible disappointment. I have tested the car and it feels good. The cooperation of the team and First karter [Enni Mälkönen] with has also worked great. However, adversity is a part of sports,” Pajari said in the press release.

Skoda driver Pajari is driving in the WRC2 class this season. The championship of the series is decided so that the teams register for seven races and the six best results are counted. Pajari was not in Monte Carlo yet to collect points for the World Championship.

“Hopefully, the season will continue in Sweden as planned,” Pajari said, referring to the World Rally Championship in Sweden in February.

